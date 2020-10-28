  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

October 28, 2020 | About: RAIL -15.24%

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. ( RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the third quarter 2020 will be issued after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562, Conference ID 13712647. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The live audio-only webcast can be accessed at:

Event URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142262

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on November 10, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on November 24, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay Pin Number is 13712647. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Castaños, Mexico. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

MEDIA CONTACTJoe Caminiti or Elizabeth Steckel
TELEPHONE312-445-2870
ti?nf=ODA3NTY5MyMzNzk5Mjg4IzIwMTA1OTE=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)