Centric Bank Honored As a 2020 'Best Banks to Work For' by American Banker

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation (OTC: CFCX), has been recognized as a 2020 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker for the third consecutive year, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President and CEO.

"In a time when company culture, collaboration, and inclusion are so important for a thriving workplace, being recognized as a Best Banks to Work For is the ultimate affirmation of success. Our people are Centric Bank—that's why there's no honor I celebrate more than this one," says Husic. "Whole-person wellbeing is a key component of Centric's positive, people-first culture, which in turn has an outsized impact on our customer experience. Since the onset of COVID-19, we are paying even closer attention to mental health awareness and offering stress-reducing and coping strategies to meet the challenges of our changing work environments. That includes treating time off as sacred."

Centric Bank was highlighted as #56 in the 2020 list of 85 banks.

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," says Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

"During COVID-19, our team has demonstrated an incredible depth of compassion and commitment to our customers, personal responsiveness to customer needs, and exemplary service not only to our communities but to each other," says Christine (Christy) Pavlakovich, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are considered frontline workers and especially as we worked 24/7 to process more than 2,000 Paycheck Protection Program applications providing more than $220 million in funding, we have been paying close attention to our employees' health and wellness as we all adjust to the pandemic. We are in challenging times, but that doesn't mean we are unprepared. We have significantly increased communications about mental and physical health programs and resources to every team member both at home and in our financial centers."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

To go directly to a full list of this year's winning banks, click here.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

An American Banker 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.04 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank is a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as loan production offices in Devon, Doylestown, and Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centric-bank-honored-as-a-2020-best-banks-to-work-for-by-american-banker-301162266.html

SOURCE Centric Bank