PR Newswire
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty five cents ($0.45) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 18, 2020 to Stockholders of Record as of December 4, 2020.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with NYSE:AJG. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-announces-regular-fourth-quarter-dividend-301162172.html
SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.