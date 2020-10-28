  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 4, 2020

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:OMP -11.41%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the close of trading on NASDAQ. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Third Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast or call:

Date:

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/38457

OR:

Dial-in:

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

0545071



Website:

www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, November 11, 2020 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:

412-317-0088

Replay access:

10149670

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Midstream Partners plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

November 19: RBC's 2020 Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference
December 9: Capital One Securities' 15th Annual Virtual Energy Conference
December 9: Well Fargo's 2020 Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (Nasdaq: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600
Director, Investor Relations

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-third-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-november-4-2020-301162306.html

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP


