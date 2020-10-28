  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:EOG -5.99%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 11. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, November 17. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcasts. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for one year.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-301162213.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)