PR Newswire
HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020
HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 11. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.
EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, November 17. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcasts. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
Investor Contacts
David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-301162213.html
SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.