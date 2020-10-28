EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 11. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, November 17. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcasts. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for one year.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

