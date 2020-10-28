  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AudioEye Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:AEYE +0.42%

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc.(NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye, Inc. Logo

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: (877) 407-9208
International number: (201) 493-6784

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 19, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921
International replay number: (412) 317-6671
Replay ID: 13712272

About AudioEye
AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:
AudioEye, Inc.
Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-sets-third-quarter-2020-earnings-call-for-thursday-november-12-2020-at-430-pm-et-301160989.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.


