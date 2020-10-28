  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Miller Industries to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2020

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:MLR

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of the market. In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call on the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:

Thursday, November 5, 2020
10:00 AM ET
9:00 AM CT
8:00 AM MT
7:00 AM PT

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1034/38454

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version may be accessed at this Web site.

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miller-industries-to-announce-third-quarter-results-on-november-4-2020-301162174.html

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.


