Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"Vanda continued to deliver strong commercial performance in the third quarter, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time we advanced our robust clinical development pipeline," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President and CEO.

Key Financial and Corporate Highlights

Third Quarter of 2020

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 1% increase compared to $59.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

and Fanapt were in the third quarter of 2020, a 1% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2019. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 5% increase compared to $37.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

net product sales were in the third quarter of 2020, a 5% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2019. Fanapt ® net product sales were $20.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 6% decrease compared to $21.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

net product sales were in the third quarter of 2020, a 6% decrease compared to in the third quarter of 2019. Income before taxes was $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

First Nine Months of 2020

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $180.5 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 9% increase compared to $166.3 million in the same period in 2019.

and Fanapt were in the first nine months of 2020, a 9% increase compared to in the same period in 2019. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $116.5 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 12% increase compared to $104.4 million in the same period in 2019.

net product sales were in the first nine months of 2020, a 12% increase compared to in the same period in 2019. Fanapt ® net product sales were $64.0 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 3% increase compared to $61.9 million in the same period in 2019.

net product sales were in the first nine months of 2020, a 3% increase compared to in the same period in 2019. Income before taxes was $20.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $23.2 million in the same period in 2019.

in the first nine months of 2020 compared to in the same period in 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) were $348.5 million as of September 30, 2020 , representing an increase to Cash of $48.9 million compared to September 30, 2019 .

Key Product and Pipeline Highlights

Products

Vanda is encouraged by the strength of its commercial performance during the third quarter of 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Vanda continues to implement marketing and sales strategies aimed at supporting continued growth and minimizing the impact of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Fanapt® for schizophrenia direct-to-consumer campaign, which was launched at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Pipeline

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted clinical research globally, including some of Vanda's previously reported clinical trials. The tradipitant gastroparesis program has resumed patient enrollment, while randomization for the tradipitant motion sickness and atopic dermatitis programs, as well as the Fanapt® bipolar disorder and long acting injectable studies, is currently on hold.

Tradipitant

The gastroparesis Phase III clinical study (VP-VLY-686-3301) is ongoing. The study reached 50% enrollment towards a target of 200 randomized patients and is expected to complete enrollment in the first half of 2021 with a New Drug Application (NDA) filing projected for later that year.

Interim analysis from the Phase III clinical study (ODYSSEY VLY-686-3501) shows that tradipitant may accelerate clinical improvement in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.1 Vanda continues to recruit patients for this study.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

The Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS) marketing authorization applications were accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA-VI) target action date of December 1, 2020 .2

VSJ-110 (previously known as CFTR act -K267)

The Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) activator VSJ-110 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis was approved by the FDA.3

Key Publications

The article "Tradipitant in the Treatment of Motion Sickness: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study" was published in the September 2020 issue of Frontiers in Neurology.4

GAAP Financial Results

Income before taxes was $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net income was $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $100.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.11 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to diluted net income per share of $1.84 in the third quarter of 2019.

Income before taxes was $20.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $23.2 million in the same period in 2019. Net income was $15.1 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to net income of $111.3 million in the same period in 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.28 in the first nine months of 2020, compared to diluted net income per share of $2.03 in the same period in 2019.

The income tax benefit of $88.1 million reflected in the financial results for both the third quarter of 2019 and the first nine months of 2019 includes the favorable impact of the release of Vanda's deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

2020 Financial Guidance

Vanda will continue to assess the impact of the evolving pandemic on its business and operations and will provide future updates to its financial guidance as necessary. The financial guidance previously communicated by Vanda is shown below.

Full Year 2020 Financial Objectives Full Year 2020 Guidance Total revenues $240 to $260 million HETLIOZ® net product sales $155 to $165 million Fanapt® net product sales $85 to $95 million Year-end 2020 Cash Greater than $340 million

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2020 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding Vanda's marketing and sales strategies, recruitment for the gastroparesis and ODYSSEY studies, the interim analysis from the ODYSSEY study and clinical development and regulatory timelines for tradipitant and HETLIOZ® are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding its ability to continue to grow its business in the U.S.; Vanda's ability to minimize the disruption caused by, and maintain business continuity during, the global COVID-19 pandemic and related market volatility; the duration and severity of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including prevailing economic conditions and general uncertainties relating thereto that may be unknown and unforeseeable; Vanda's ability to enroll patients in and complete its gastroparesis and ODYSSEY studies; Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development and obtain regulatory approval for tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis and COVID-19 pneumonia; Vanda's ability to successfully resume the clinical programs that are currently on hold; and the FDA's ability to complete its review of the HETLIOZ® applications for the treatment of SMS on time and make the determination that HETLIOZ® is safe and effective in the treatment of SMS in adults and children. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020

September 30 2019

September 30 2020

September 30 2019 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 39,618



$ 37,589



$ 116,515



$ 104,381

Fanapt® net product sales 20,690



21,896



64,000



61,877

Total revenues 60,308



59,485



180,515



166,258

Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 5,898



6,782



16,952



18,263

Research and development 12,298



11,347



40,728



35,575

Selling, general and administrative 34,001



30,221



104,939



92,718

Intangible asset amortization 369



376



1,108



1,135

Total operating expenses 52,566



48,726



163,727



147,691

Income from operations 7,742



10,759



16,788



18,567

Other income 659



1,517



3,943



4,651

Income before income taxes 8,401



12,276



20,731



23,218

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,454



(88,147)



5,584



(88,119)

Net income $ 5,947



$ 100,423



$ 15,147



$ 111,337

Net income per share, basic $ 0.11



$ 1.88



$ 0.28



$ 2.10

Net income per share, diluted $ 0.11



$ 1.84



$ 0.28



$ 2.03

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 54,666,128



53,297,298



54,325,832



53,052,521

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 55,209,032



54,541,625



55,054,772



54,803,851



VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



September 30 2020

December 31 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,973



$ 45,072

Marketable securities 291,575



267,057

Accounts receivable, net 28,033



26,367

Inventory 1,322



1,140

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,631



14,500

Total current assets 389,534



354,136

Property and equipment, net 3,921



3,864

Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,306



11,180

Intangible assets, net 21,929



23,037

Deferred tax assets 83,858



87,680

Non-current inventory and other 6,357



3,851

Total assets $ 515,905



$ 483,748

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 29,086



$ 27,590

Product revenue allowances 32,273



31,915

Total current liabilities 61,359



59,505

Operating lease non-current liabilities 11,559



12,455

Other non-current liabilities 2,415



843

Total liabilities 75,333



72,803

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 55



54

Additional paid-in capital 645,656



631,307

Accumulated other comprehensive income 379



249

Accumulated deficit (205,518)



(220,665)

Total stockholders' equity 440,572



410,945

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 515,905



$ 483,748



