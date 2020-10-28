  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:METC

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 28, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.

At 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Executive Chairman, Michael D. Bauersachs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, Chief Operating Officer and Jeremy R. Sussman, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the third quarter 2020 results.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 852-8392 domestically or (703) 639-1226 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4v8o97i.

Ramaco Resources is an operator and developer of high quality, low cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.ramacoresources.com.

POINT OF CONTACT:
INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected] 859-244-7455

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramaco-resources-inc-to-release-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-tuesday-november-3-2020-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-wednesday-november-4-2020-301162134.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.


