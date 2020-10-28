Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 financial results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million, even with the third quarter of 2019. Service revenue increased six percent, reflecting growth in services to Government customers. Subscription revenue decreased ten percent, reflecting the impact of a renegotiated contract with a Retail supplier partner in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased two percent to $12.2 million compared to $11.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increased costs resulted from $0.8 million of non-recurring severance costs related to our restructuring plan implemented in July 2020, partially offset by lower travel, consulting and other costs. Excluding the severance costs, operating expenses would have been down five percent.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 increased four percent to $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, due to the non-recurring severance costs noted above.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 increased eight percent to $8.4 million or $(0.68) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $7.8 million or $(0.65) per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. The non-recurring severance costs of $0.8 million incurred during the third quarter of 2020 accounted for $(0.07) per diluted share of the net loss.

TCM|Strategic Partners entered into an agreement in September to invest $53.5 million in Digimarc. $36.5 million of cash proceeds were received prior to quarter end from the issuance and sale of common stock pursuant to the investment. At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $62.7 million compared to $36.8 million at December 31, 2019. The remaining $17.0 million of cash proceeds was received on October 1, 2020, when the convertible preferred stock was issued. For more details regarding the investment, see https://www.digimarc.com/about/news-events/press-releases/2020/09/29/tcm-strategic-partners-invests-$53.5-million-in-digimarc

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Month Information

Nine Month Information



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:















Service

$ 3,352

$ 3,160

$ 10,982

$ 10,549 Subscription

2,399

2,668

7,455

7,119 Total revenue

5,751

5,828

18,437

17,668

















Cost of revenue:















Service

1,406

1,409

4,691

4,730 Subscription

522

509

1,548

1,507 Total cost of revenue

1,928

1,918

6,239

6,237

















Gross profit:















Service

1,946

1,751

6,291

5,819 Subscription

1,877

2,159

5,907

5,612 Total gross profit

3,823

3,910

12,198

11,431

















Gross margin:















Service

58%

55%

57%

55% Subscription

78%

81%

79%

79% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue

66%

67%

66%

65%

















Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

4,538

4,839

14,417

14,876 Research, development and engineering

4,662

4,105

13,303

12,124 General and administrative

3,009

2,998

9,457

9,287 Total operating expenses

12,209

11,942

37,177

36,287

















Operating loss

(8,386)

(8,032)

(24,979)

(24,856)

















Other income, net

36

259

257

727

















Loss before income taxes

(8,350)

(7,773)

(24,722)

(24,129)

















Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(2)

12

1

(28) Net loss

$ (8,352)

$ (7,761)

$ (24,721)

$ (24,157)

















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Loss per common share - basic

$ (0.68)

$ (0.65)

$ (2.04)

$ (2.07) Loss per common share - diluted

$ (0.68)

$ (0.65)

$ (2.04)

$ (2.07) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

12,241

11,924

12,129

11,693 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

12,241

11,924

12,129

11,693

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)























September 30,

December 31,



2020

2019 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 45,461

$ 11,213 Marketable securities(1)

17,194

25,604 Trade accounts receivable, net

3,022

4,021 Other current assets

2,396

2,456 Total current assets

68,073

43,294 Property and equipment, net

3,361

3,650 Intangibles, net

6,604

6,670 Goodwill

1,114

1,114 Other assets

2,353

2,660 Total assets

$ 81,505

$ 57,388









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 2,469

$ 2,272 Note payable, current

3,096

— Deferred revenue

2,098

3,172 Total current liabilities

7,663

5,444 Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

2,712

2,494 Note payable, long-term

1,957

— Total liabilities

12,332

7,938









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

50

50 Common stock

15

12 Additional paid-in capital

232,544

188,103 Accumulated deficit

(163,436)

(138,715) Total shareholders' equity

69,173

49,450









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 81,505

$ 57,388



















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $62,655 and $36,817 at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Nine Month Information



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

(24,721)

$ (24,157) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment

1,112

1,098 Amortization and write-off of intangibles

612

533 Stock-based compensation

7,149

6,094 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

999

318 Other current assets

60

(782) Other assets

307

263 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

146

1,086 Deferred revenue

(1,092)

(735) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

236

(481) Net cash used in operating activities

(15,192)

(16,763)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(694)

(692) Capitalized patent costs

(478)

(524) Maturity of marketable securities

30,598

27,997 Purchase of marketable securities

(22,188)

(38,037) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

7,238

(11,256)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

38,603

19,615 Proceeds from note payable

5,032

— Exercise of stock options

135

293 Purchase of common stock

(1,568)

(2,753) Net cash provided by financing activities

42,202

17,155









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(2)

$ 34,248

$ (10,864)



















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period

36,817

43,656 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period

62,655

42,832 (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 25,838

$ (824)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-reports-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301161125.html

