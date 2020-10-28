  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:DMRC -5.92%

PR Newswire

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM)

Third quarter 2020 financial results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million, even with the third quarter of 2019. Service revenue increased six percent, reflecting growth in services to Government customers. Subscription revenue decreased ten percent, reflecting the impact of a renegotiated contract with a Retail supplier partner in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased two percent to $12.2 million compared to $11.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increased costs resulted from $0.8 million of non-recurring severance costs related to our restructuring plan implemented in July 2020, partially offset by lower travel, consulting and other costs. Excluding the severance costs, operating expenses would have been down five percent.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 increased four percent to $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, due to the non-recurring severance costs noted above.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 increased eight percent to $8.4 million or $(0.68) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $7.8 million or $(0.65) per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. The non-recurring severance costs of $0.8 million incurred during the third quarter of 2020 accounted for $(0.07) per diluted share of the net loss.

TCM|Strategic Partners entered into an agreement in September to invest $53.5 million in Digimarc. $36.5 million of cash proceeds were received prior to quarter end from the issuance and sale of common stock pursuant to the investment. At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $62.7 million compared to $36.8 million at December 31, 2019. The remaining $17.0 million of cash proceeds was received on October 1, 2020, when the convertible preferred stock was issued. For more details regarding the investment, see https://www.digimarc.com/about/news-events/press-releases/2020/09/29/tcm-strategic-partners-invests-$53.5-million-in-digimarc

Conference call
Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, October 28, 2020) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis, CFO Charles Beck and EVP Bob Chamness will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 4997586

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc investor relations at +1 503-469-4762.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

Forward-looking statements
Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)












Three Month Information


Nine Month Information



September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue:









Service


$ 3,352


$ 3,160


$ 10,982


$ 10,549

Subscription


2,399


2,668


7,455


7,119

Total revenue


5,751


5,828


18,437


17,668










Cost of revenue:









Service


1,406


1,409


4,691


4,730

Subscription


522


509


1,548


1,507

Total cost of revenue


1,928


1,918


6,239


6,237










Gross profit:









Service


1,946


1,751


6,291


5,819

Subscription


1,877


2,159


5,907


5,612

Total gross profit


3,823


3,910


12,198


11,431










Gross margin:









Service


58%


55%


57%


55%

Subscription


78%


81%


79%


79%

Percentage of gross profit to total revenue


66%


67%


66%


65%










Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing


4,538


4,839


14,417


14,876

Research, development and engineering


4,662


4,105


13,303


12,124

General and administrative


3,009


2,998


9,457


9,287

Total operating expenses


12,209


11,942


37,177


36,287










Operating loss


(8,386)


(8,032)


(24,979)


(24,856)










Other income, net


36


259


257


727










Loss before income taxes


(8,350)


(7,773)


(24,722)


(24,129)










Benefit (provision) for income taxes


(2)


12


1


(28)

Net loss


$ (8,352)


$ (7,761)


$ (24,721)


$ (24,157)










Earnings (loss) per common share:









Loss per common share - basic


$ (0.68)


$ (0.65)


$ (2.04)


$ (2.07)

Loss per common share - diluted


$ (0.68)


$ (0.65)


$ (2.04)


$ (2.07)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


12,241


11,924


12,129


11,693

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


12,241


11,924


12,129


11,693

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)













September 30,


December 31,



2020


2019

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents(1)


$ 45,461


$ 11,213

Marketable securities(1)


17,194


25,604

Trade accounts receivable, net


3,022


4,021

Other current assets


2,396


2,456

Total current assets


68,073


43,294

Property and equipment, net


3,361


3,650

Intangibles, net


6,604


6,670

Goodwill


1,114


1,114

Other assets


2,353


2,660

Total assets


$ 81,505


$ 57,388






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities


$ 2,469


$ 2,272

Note payable, current


3,096


Deferred revenue


2,098


3,172

Total current liabilities


7,663


5,444

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities


2,712


2,494

Note payable, long-term


1,957


Total liabilities


12,332


7,938






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock


50


50

Common stock


15


12

Additional paid-in capital


232,544


188,103

Accumulated deficit


(163,436)


(138,715)

Total shareholders' equity


69,173


49,450






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 81,505


$ 57,388











(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $62,655 and $36,817 at
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Nine Month Information



September 30,


September 30,



2020


2019

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss


(24,721)


$ (24,157)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment


1,112


1,098

Amortization and write-off of intangibles


612


533

Stock-based compensation


7,149


6,094

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable


999


318

Other current assets


60


(782)

Other assets


307


263

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities


146


1,086

Deferred revenue


(1,092)


(735)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities


236


(481)

Net cash used in operating activities


(15,192)


(16,763)






Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment


(694)


(692)

Capitalized patent costs


(478)


(524)

Maturity of marketable securities


30,598


27,997

Purchase of marketable securities


(22,188)


(38,037)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


7,238


(11,256)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs


38,603


19,615

Proceeds from note payable


5,032


Exercise of stock options


135


293

Purchase of common stock


(1,568)


(2,753)

Net cash provided by financing activities


42,202


17,155






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(2)


$ 34,248


$ (10,864)











Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period


36,817


43,656

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period


62,655


42,832

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities


$ 25,838


$ (824)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-reports-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301161125.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)