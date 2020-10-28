Coherent, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

PR Newswire
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR) today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 results after market close on November 10, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30 P.M. Pacific (4:30 P.M. Eastern) on November 10, 2020. A listen-only broadcast of the conference call can be accessed on Company's website at www.coherent.com/Investors. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately three months.
Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at https://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.
