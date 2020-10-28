  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Coherent, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:COHR -3.06%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR) today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 results after market close on November 10, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30 P.M. Pacific (4:30 P.M. Eastern) on November 10, 2020. A listen-only broadcast of the conference call can be accessed on Company's website at www.coherent.com/Investors. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately three months.

Coherent Logo (PRNewsFoto/Coherent, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Coherent, Inc.)

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at https://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coherent-inc-announces-live-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-results-301162167.html

SOURCE Coherent, Inc.


