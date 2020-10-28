  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Horizon Technology Finance Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Initial Public Offering on NASDAQ

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:HRZN -4.48%

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon," "We," "Our" or the "Company"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, today celebrated the tenth anniversary of its initial public offering on NASDAQ.

"It has been a very exciting 10 years and I am personally proud of all the accomplishments and contributions that our employees, investors and portfolio companies have made towards our growth," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "NASDAQ has been a great partner on our journey and I look forward to the next 10 years with great enthusiasm."

"The last decade has seen incredible changes for the better in the life sciences and technology sectors, and Horizon has been at the forefront of these advancements through its investments in some of the most innovative companies," said Robert Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of Horizon. "Horizon's valuable growth capital has provided the fuel to develop these world changing technologies."

"Horizon appreciates the faith and confidence its shareholders have placed in our mission, which has permitted us to become a leading and trusted source of venture debt. Horizon's extraordinary team remains committed to meeting and exceeding Horizon's vision and goals not only when times are good, but also when times are challenging," Pomeroy concluded.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Horizon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ICR
Garrett Edson
[email protected]
(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:
ICR
Chris Gillick
[email protected]
(646) 677-1819

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-of-initial-public-offering-on-nasdaq-301162177.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)