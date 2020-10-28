  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Welltower Issues Business Update

October 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:WELL -3.28%

PR Newswire

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at:

Welltower Logo

https://welltower.com/october28-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-issues-business-update-301162131.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.


