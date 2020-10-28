  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kindred Biosciences to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:KIN -4.33%

Company to Hold Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, November 9, 2020.

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on November 9, 2020, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time that day.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. Logo

Access the call by dialing toll-free (855) 433-0927 from the U.S. or (484) 756-4262 internationally, and using conference ID 5758359.

The call will also be webcast live here, with a replay available at that link for 30 days.

About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com

Contact
Katja Buhrer
[email protected]
(917) 969-3438

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301162081.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.


