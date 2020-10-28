  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Shore United Bank Rated America's Best Small Bank in Maryland

October 28, 2020 | About: NAS:SHBI -2.88%

PR Newswire

EASTON, Md., Oct. 28, 2020

EASTON, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHBI), the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, announced that its bank, Shore United Bank, was recognized by Newsweek and Lending Tree as the best small bank in Maryland.

Shore Bancshares Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shore Bancshares, Inc.)

"We are honored to be chosen as one of America's Best Banks," said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "When you are recognized for doing what's right for the customer and our local economy, it makes this announcement even more gratifying."

Lending Tree, in consultation with Newsweek, evaluated several data sources including quarterly call reports, consumer complaints, mobile app reviews, historical interest rates, account terms and consumer service features to identify the top banks in America by state. Of the 2,500 banks evaluated, they then identified the financial institutions that "best serve their customers' needs."

To read the article in its entirety visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2021/best-small-banks-state.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shore-united-bank-rated-americas-best-small-bank-in-maryland-301162211.html

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)