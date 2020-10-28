Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer Robert A Fehlman Bought $52,260 of Shares

SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer of Simmons First National Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert A Fehlman (insider trades) bought 3,000 shares of SFNC on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $17.42 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,260.

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. Simmons First National Corp has a market cap of $1.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.38 with a P/E ratio of 7.09 and P/S ratio of 2.03. The dividend yield of Simmons First National Corp stocks is 4.08%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Simmons First National Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

