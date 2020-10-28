  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer Robert A Fehlman Bought $52,260 of Shares

October 28, 2020 | About: SFNC -3.05%

SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer of Simmons First National Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert A Fehlman (insider trades) bought 3,000 shares of SFNC on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $17.42 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,260.

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. Simmons First National Corp has a market cap of $1.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.38 with a P/E ratio of 7.09 and P/S ratio of 2.03. The dividend yield of Simmons First National Corp stocks is 4.08%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Simmons First National Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer Robert A Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of SFNC stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $17.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SFNC, click here

.

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)