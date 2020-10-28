MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on August 31, 2020

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on August 31, 2020. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc distributes maintenance, repair and operating supplies to an industrial-oriented customer base. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a market cap of $3.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.12 with a P/E ratio of 14.04 and P/S ratio of 1.13. The dividend yield of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc stocks is 4.47%. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. .

For the last quarter MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc reported a revenue of $747.7 million, compared with the revenue of $842.7 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $3.2 billion, a decrease of 5.1% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 3% a year. The MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc had a decent operating margin of 10.99%, compared with the operating margin of 11.89% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc is 13.44%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $125.2 million, compared with $32.3 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $531.4 million, compared with $266.4 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $67.12, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc is traded at 37.2% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $106.90. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.13, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.79. The intrinsic value of the stock is $63.17 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 0.37% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of MSM, click here.