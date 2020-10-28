Align Technology Inc (ALGN) President and CEO Joseph M Hogan Sold $36.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Align Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph M Hogan (insider trades) sold 80,000 shares of ALGN on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $457.41 a share. The total sale was $36.6 million.

Align Technology Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. Its segments are Clear Aligner and Scanners & Services. Align Technology Inc has a market cap of $34.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $439.51 with a P/E ratio of 20.00 and P/S ratio of 15.19. Align Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Align Technology Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John Morici sold 300 shares of ALGN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $466.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.75% since.

CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of ALGN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $466.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Warren S Thaler sold 5,000 shares of ALGN stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $464.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.29% since.

SVP, Global Operations Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of ALGN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $452.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.94% since.

SVP & Mng Dir Cust Service Jennifer Olson sold 2,100 shares of ALGN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $465. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.48% since.

Director Greg J Santora sold 4,000 shares of ALGN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $457.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.98% since.

Director Thomas M Prescott sold 15,000 shares of ALGN stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $464.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.35% since.

