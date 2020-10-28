  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank Sold $4.9 million of Shares

October 28, 2020 | About: COF -2.69%

Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard D Fairbank (insider trades) sold 65,411 shares of COF on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $74.71 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

Capital One Financial Corp operates in the financial domain. Through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, it markets financial products and services. Capital One Financial Corp has a market cap of $32.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.07 with a P/E ratio of 36.04 and P/S ratio of 1.19. The dividend yield of Capital One Financial Corp stocks is 1.82%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Capital One Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 65,411 shares of COF stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $74.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, U.S. Card Michael J Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of COF stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $78. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COF, click here

.

