Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) CFO Thomas W Sweet Sold $2.2 million of Shares

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $45.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.70 with a P/E ratio of 22.00 and P/S ratio of 0.51. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 33,519 shares of DELL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $66.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.2% since.

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $68.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 133,418 shares of DELL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $67.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.38% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of DELL stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $70.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.24% since.

President, Global Sales William F Scannell sold 126,001 shares of DELL stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $67.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.75% since.

