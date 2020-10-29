Takeda Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in Japan Through Partnership with Moderna and Government of Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), announced today that it will import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, starting in the first half of 2021, pending licensure in Japan. This effort is part of a three-way agreement among Takeda, Moderna and the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW). [url="]Moderna+has+previously+announced[/url] that the 30,000 participant Phase 3 clinical trial of mRNA-1273 at the 100 µg dose level in the U.S. is fully enrolled.This follows [url="]Takeda%26rsquo%3Bs+recent+announcement[/url] that it is establishing the capability to manufacture Novavax’ COVID‑19 vaccine candidate at its facilities in Japan to provide long-term supply to the Japanese population. Takeda’s efforts to bring Moderna’s and Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidates to Japan are supported by the MHLW and the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED).“Takeda is collaborating with the Japanese Government and vaccine developers to provide rapid and sustained access to COVID-19 vaccines in Japan,” said Rajeev Venkayya, M.D., President of the Global Vaccine Business Unit, Takeda. “We have chosen to work with Novavax and Moderna, both of which have promising vaccine candidates, and will continue to support the global response to COVID-19 through R&D efforts across Takeda.”Under the terms of the new agreement with the MHLW and Moderna, Takeda will be responsible for securing the necessary regulatory approvals prior to distributing 50 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan. Moderna will provide finished product and will support Takeda with its development and regulatory efforts.Takeda is taking a comprehensive approach to treat and prevent COVID-19 through multiple activities and partnerships focused on advancing development of a variety of potential therapies and vaccines. Takeda co-founded the [url="]CoVig-19+Plasma+Alliance+and+joined+forces+with[/url] other leading plasma companies to develop and manufacture investigational hyperimmune immunoglobulin medicine in the global fight against COVID-19. The Alliance is also participating in [url="]The+Fight+Is+In+Us[/url] coalition and related convalescent plasma donation campaign. The company is also assessing existing Takeda products and those in development for activity against the COVID-19 virus, and has joined the [url="]COVID+R%26amp%3BD+Alliance[/url], the IMI Care Alliance and the [url="]Accelerating+COVID-19+Therapeutic+Interventions+and+Vaccines+%28ACTIV%29+partnership[/url]. Takeda has partnered with the Government of Japan, [url="]Novavax[/url] and Moderna, to help accelerate the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine. We are leveraging our extensive and well-established global manufacturing and supply capabilities and building upon our existing influenza pandemic preparedness efforts in Japan. Takeda supports our partners and alliances in a shared goal to rapidly discover, develop and deliver effective treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and ensure preparedness for future pandemics.Vaccines prevent 2 to 3 million deaths each year and have transformed global public health. For the past 70 years, Takeda has supplied vaccines to protect the health of people in Japan. Today, Takeda’s global vaccine business is applying innovation to tackle some of the world’s most challenging infectious diseases, such as dengue, COVID-19, Zika and norovirus. Takeda’s team brings an outstanding track record and a wealth of knowledge in vaccine development, manufacturing and global access to advance a pipeline of vaccines to address some of the world’s most pressing public health needs. For more information, visit[url="]www.TakedaVaccines.com[/url].Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ([url="]TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK[/url]) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com[/url].For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. 