Centamin PLC Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) is pleased to announce the appointment of BofA Securities as joint Corporate Broker to the Company, effective immediately. BofA Securities will work alongside the Company's existing advisors, BMO Capital Markets and Tamesis Partners.
FOR MORE INFORMATIONplease visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin plc
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
Buchanan
Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
