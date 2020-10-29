  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Centamin PLC Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

October 29, 2020 | About: LSE:CEY -6.26% TSX:CEE -5.78%

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) is pleased to announce the appointment of BofA Securities as joint Corporate Broker to the Company, effective immediately. BofA Securities will work alongside the Company's existing advisors, BMO Capital Markets and Tamesis Partners.

FOR MORE INFORMATIONplease visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

[email protected]

Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

[email protected]

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



