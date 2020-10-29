Grande West Commences Trading on OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS) (OTCQX:GWTNF) (FRA:6LG) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce that it commenced trading today on OTCQX, a premium market operated by OTC Markets Group, under the trading symbol: GWTNF.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

John LaGourgue, VP Corporate Development of Grande West stated, "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX as it gives our current and potential shareholders another regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our common shares. Upgrading to OTCQX is ideal for added exposure to an expanded U.S. market of investors, many interested in our EV niche in transit and shuttle buses."

The superior information and visibility of the OTCQX market enables companies to efficiently build investor confidence and expand their shareholder base, said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to welcome Grande West Transportation to OTCQX.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity heavy duty bus available in clean diesel, gas and CNG drive systems. The Vicinity LT EV with an electric propulsion drive system is available for 2021 deliveries.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and with a strong distribution chain in the U.S., is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

www.grandewest.com

For investor relations please contact:

Paradox Public Relations Inc.

Karl Mansour

Managing Director

Ph: (514) 341-0408 or 1-866-460-0408

[email protected]

Grande West Transportation

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

Ph: 604-288-8043

[email protected]

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE:Grande West Transportation Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: