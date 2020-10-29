  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Epson Adds to Best-Selling Home Theater Lineup for Big-Screen Entertainment

October 29, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SEKEY -4.69%

New Top of the Line Epson Home Cinema Models Pair Built-in Android TV with Exceptional Color Brightness for Immersive HD Viewing in Homes

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off its successful home cinema entertainment line, Epson, the number one projector manufacturer worldwide,1 today introduced four new home theater projectors, delivering big-screen content to today's homes and apartments. Designed with convenience in mind, the Home Cinema 2250, 2200, 1080, and 880 combine smart features with Best-in-Class Color Brightness2 and stunning picture quality for immersive HD entertainment right out of the box.

Keeping households connected, the Home Cinema 2250 and 2200 feature built-in Android TV for seamless streaming from popular apps.

"People crave the big-screen movie theater experience, especially this year as cinemas nationwide had to shut their doors," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's new affordable and easy-to-use home cinema projectors are the perfect choice for families looking to stream must-watch movies, TV shows and sporting events on a big screen from the comfort of their own home."

Keeping households connected, the Home Cinema 2250 and 2200 feature built-in Android TV3 for seamless streaming from popular apps including Hulu, HBO and YouTube™.4 These two models also include a simple-to-use remote with built-in Google Assistant™ for voice search capabilities. With added support for the gaming community, the Home Cinema 2250 and 2200 offer gamma uplift and 21:9 ultra-wide images so gamers can easily see dark areas and enjoy a wider viewing angle in gameplay.

Epson's latest home cinema models leverage advanced 3-chip, 3LCD technology and dynamic contrast ratios to project vivid, true-to-life content on virtually any blank wall or screen. Equipped with built-in speakers, convenient picture adjustments and four easily selectable color modes, users can simply power on the projectors to enjoy their favorite movies, games and more.

Epson's new Home Cinema 2250, 2200, 1080, and 880 bring home the big screen viewing experience at affordable price points. Additional features include:

Feature

Home Cinema 2250

Home Cinema 2200

Home Cinema 1080

Home Cinema 880

Resolution

Full HD

Full HD

1080p

1080p

Color & White Brightness5

2,700 lumens

2,700 lumens

3,400 lumens

3,300 lumens

Contrast Ratio (up to)

70,000:1

35,000:1

16,000:1

16,000:1

Built-in Android TV3

Yes

Yes

No

No

Image Enhancement, Frame Interpolation

Yes

Yes

No

No

Zoom

1.6x

1.2x

1.2x

Fixed

Lens Shift

V: +45 to +60 percent

No

No

No

Gaming Feature

Gamma uplift and 21:9 aspect ratio

Gamma uplift and 21:9 aspect ratio

No

No

HDMI Ports

1x

1x

2x

1x

Speaker

10W bass reflex

10W bass reflex

2W

2W

Bluetooth

Yes

Yes

No

No

Availability, Pricing and Support
The Home Cinema 2250 (MSRP $999.99), Home Cinema 2200 (MSRP $899.99), Home Cinema 1080 (MSRP $749.99), and Home Cinema 880 (MSRP $599.99) are available now through select retailers and the Epson online store. The new projectors come with Epson's unsurpassed service and support including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support and standard two-year, full-unit replacement warranty.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness measured per IDMS 15.4. Additional colors and picture modes tested. Top-selling Epson 3LCD projectors vs. comparable top-selling 1-chip DLP projectors based on NPD sales data for May 2017April 2018. COLOR BRIGHTNESS WILL VARY BASED ON USAGE CONDITIONS.

3 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.

4 Some apps require paid subscriptions.

5 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Private Line is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Google Assistant and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-adds-to-best-selling-home-theater-lineup-for-big-screen-entertainment-301162501.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.


Comments

