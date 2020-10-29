  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Skanska invests USD 65 M, about SEK 570 M, in its first Los Angeles office development project located in Beverly Hills

October 29, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +0% OTCPK:SKSBF -4.84% FRA:SKNB -3.28%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests approximately USD 65 M, about SEK 570 M,in its first Los Angeles office development project located in Beverly Hills.The construction contract is worth about USD 33.3 M, about SEK 290 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

Located at 9000 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California, Skanska plans to develop and build a four-story, 4,270 square meter office building with roof top terrace and four below grade parking levels. The project will target LEED® Platinum certification.

Skanska expects to begin construction in the end of October 2020 and the project is scheduled to be completed in third quarter of 2022.

Since 2009, Skanska USA Commercial Development has invested more than USD 2 billion in office and multi-family projects, and has developed office headquarters for tenants including, Waste Management Inc., Bank of America, Brooks Sports, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Tommy Bahama.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

For further information please contact:
Alicia Jones, Director - Communications, Skanska USA, tel + 1 703 835 2762
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel + 46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-usd-65-m--about-sek-570-m--in-its-first-los-angeles-office-development-project-locat,c3227355

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3227355/1327451.pdf

20201029 US office development LA

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-invests-usd-65-m-about-sek-570-m-in-its-first-los-angeles-office-development-project-located-in-beverly-hills-301162577.html

SOURCE Skanska


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)