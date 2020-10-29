  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hexagon enhances its Smart Manufacturing solutions portfolio with the acquisition of D.P. Technology Corp

October 29, 2020 | About: OTCPK:HXGBY +0.1%

PR Newswire

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire D.P. Technology Corp. ("D.P. Technology), a leading developer and supplier of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technology.

The ESPRIT CAM System, its flagship solution, is the smart manufacturing solution for any machining application. Supporting any class of CNC machine via a common interface and workflow, it provides high-performance CNC machine programming, optimisation, and simulation for a broad range of precision manufacturing applications.

Well known for its machine-optimised, edit-free G-code (toolpath), ESPRIT leverages a digital twin simulation platform to model the finished part, tools, and CNC machine. AI-based algorithms eliminate manual data input and provide machine operators with greater assurance of what will happen on the shop floor. The result - simplified programming, increased tool life and utilisation, reduced cycle times and improved productivity.

"D.P. Technology is an innovator with a strong focus on building smarter, data-driven manufacturing solutions. When combined with our production software portfolio, it cements our market-leading position in CAM, particularly around CNC manufacturing processes, and accelerates the development of our Smart Manufacturing portfolio," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Additionally, the D.P. Technology team has built excellent working relationships with leading machine tool providers and other manufacturing technology experts, which will prove invaluable in our open and interoperable manufacturing ecosystem approach."

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Camarillo, California, D.P. Technology employs around 260 people in 27 locations worldwide. The company is also represented by a network of 130 resellers across 44 countries, giving ESPRIT a global footprint and install base. D.P. Technology will operate as part of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to regulatory approvals. 2019 sales amounted to 35 MEUR.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, [email protected]
Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, [email protected]

