Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Executive Vice President & CFO Robert E Funck Sold $9.1 million of Shares

Executive Vice President & CFO of Abbott Laboratories (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert E Funck (insider trades) sold 83,333 shares of ABT on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $108.83 a share. The total sale was $9.1 million.

Abbott Laboratories is a health care company that manufactures medical devices, blood glucose monitoring kits, nutritional healthcare products, diagnostic products and equipment, and branded generic drugs. Abbott Laboratories has a market cap of $188.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.42 with a P/E ratio of 56.31 and P/S ratio of 5.89. The dividend yield of Abbott Laboratories stocks is 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Abbott Laboratories. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Andrea F Wainer sold 30,000 shares of ABT stock on 09/30/2020 at the average price of $107.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.55% since.

