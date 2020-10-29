Eaton Vance Exits Gilead, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

The Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Gilead Sciences

The fund closed its position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD). The trade had an impact of -1.59% on the portfolio.

The company, which develops therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, has a market cap of $74.12 billion and an enterprise value of $79.42 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.21% and return on assets of -0.43% are underperforming 59% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.79 is below the industry median of 0.85.

The largest guru shareholder of the stock is Dodge & Cox with 1% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.71% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

The fund's Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) position was closed. The portfolio was impacted by -0.91%.

The company, which develops drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions, has a market cap of $25.83 billion and an enterprise value of $25.58 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.83% and return on assets of 5.17% are outperforming 87% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.09 is far below the industry median of 8.57.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 2.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.55%.

Bristol-Myers

The guru's fund curbed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 46.72%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.88%.

The company, which is in drug development, has a market cap of $131.38 billion and an enterprise value of $157.16 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.53% and return on assets of -0.56% are underperforming 59% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.46 is below the industry median of 0.85.

The largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.93% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.55% and Dodge & Cox with 1.27%.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical

The fund exited its Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) holding, impacting the portfolio by -0.78%.

The company, which develops rare-disease therapies, has a market cap of $13.63 billion and an enterprise value of $13.71 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.91% and return on assets of 2.58% are outperforming 84% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.95 is far below the industry median of 8.54.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 10.03% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 1.99% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.26%.

UCB

The investment fund closed its investment in UCB (XBRU:UCB). The portfolio was impacted by -0.71%.

Exact Sciences

The investment fund exited its Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) position. The trade had an impact of -0.70% on the portfolio.

The molecular diagnostics company has a market cap of $20.11 billion and an enterprise value of $20.58 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -8.72% and return on assets of -4.83% are underperforming 55% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.72 is below the industry median of 1.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.45% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.87%.

Haemonetics

The investment fund trimmed its Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) position by 56.64%. The trade had an impact of -0.47% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and an enterprise value of $5.63 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.22% and return on assets of 7.48% are outperforming 78% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.52 is below the industry median of 1.85.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 4.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen's firm with 1.61%, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.97% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

