Sumitomo Life Insurance Co Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, ISHARES S&P GSCI C, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Tapestry Inc, Royal Caribbean Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 266 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 3,571,917 shares, 55.85% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 517,928 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 467,953 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,843 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 301,443 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 517,928 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 301,443 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 751,904 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,142,326 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in ISHARES S&P GSCI C. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,197,703 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $318.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,897 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,835 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 41.17%. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $333.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,073 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $220.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,690 shares as of .

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 22.33%. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co still held 12,657 shares as of .