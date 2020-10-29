Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells FIRST TRUST EXCH, Pacific Ethanol Inc

Investment company Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, sells FIRST TRUST EXCH, Pacific Ethanol Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNC, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, AAPL, LBRDA, AMZN, Z, DIS, GDX, BAC, VIAC, KGC,

PNC, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, AAPL, LBRDA, AMZN, Z, DIS, GDX, BAC, VIAC, KGC, Added Positions: BSV, LMBS, ACWX, VONE, PEP, IWR,

BSV, LMBS, ACWX, VONE, PEP, IWR, Reduced Positions: FDN, VONV, VONG, EEM, IWS, EFV, FYX,

FDN, VONV, VONG, EEM, IWS, EFV, FYX, Sold Out: PEIX,

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 759,254 shares, 37.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 99,619 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 183,780 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 217,169 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% ISHARES TRUST (EFV) - 282,512 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $108.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,306 shares as of .

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1516.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 364 shares as of .

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 318 shares as of .

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $96.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of .

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of .

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.58 and $143.33, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of .

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in Pacific Ethanol Inc. The sale prices were between $0.72 and $8, with an estimated average price of $3.44.