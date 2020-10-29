Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD

Everett, WA, based Investment company Madrona Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Intel Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madrona Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Madrona Financial Services, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FTEC, XBI, BABA, PYPL, FB, TDIV, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: GLD, SPY, FTCS, XLP, QQQ, VOO, MTUM, ISTB, IBB, BNDX, XLV, AOM, AAPL, MSFT, AOA, AMZN, AOR, SOXX, COST, AOK, HD, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, BRK.B, PGX, SBUX, PCEF, PEY,
- Sold Out: SPSB, SHY, BSV, INTC, DTH,
For the details of Madrona Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madrona+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 455,195 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 169,696 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 33,571 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,655 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 16,607 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97%
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $88.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 55,758 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 17,689 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $307.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 991 shares as of .New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $43.82. The stock is now traded at around $41.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of .New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $267.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 820 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 1147.99%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 18,595 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 134 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86.Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DTH)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.7.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Madrona Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:
