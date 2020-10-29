CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Just Energy Group Inc, Denny's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc

Investment company CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Just Energy Group Inc, Denny's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, McKesson Corp, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2020Q3, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 163 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CGI Inc (GIB) - 468,682 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 105,855 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,806 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,742 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,841 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $16.04, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 868,781 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $144.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,565 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $167.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $307.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 796 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Denny's Corp by 113.19%. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $11.96, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 679,579 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,749,446 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 92,830 shares as of .

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.