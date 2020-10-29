  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Just Energy Group Inc, Denny's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: DENN -15.75% GOOGL -5.51% OCSL -3.6% RDS.B -5.05% 1JE1 +0% MCK -3.42% GTLS -2.55% SQ -2.27% VAR -0.32% BABA -2.9% FP +0%

Investment company CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Just Energy Group Inc, Denny's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, McKesson Corp, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2020Q3, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 163 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claret+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp
  1. CGI Inc (GIB) - 468,682 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 105,855 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,806 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,742 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,841 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
New Purchase: Just Energy Group Inc (1JE1)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $16.04, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 868,781 shares as of .

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $144.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,565 shares as of .

New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $167.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of .

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $307.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 796 shares as of .

Added: Denny's Corp (DENN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Denny's Corp by 113.19%. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $11.96, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 679,579 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of .

Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,749,446 shares as of .

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 92,830 shares as of .

Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. Also check out:

1. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)