OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Athene Holding, Sells PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ocwen Financial Corp

Investment company OCO Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Athene Holding, sells PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ocwen Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OCO Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, OCO Capital Partners, L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 2,345,000 shares, 49.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.14%
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,050,000 shares, 33.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 300,000 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio.
- Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of .Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $15.85 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.7.Sold Out: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $17.86.
