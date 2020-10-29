  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Athene Holding, Sells PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ocwen Financial Corp

October 29, 2020 | About: ATH -3.66% PMT -3.06% OCN -3.82%

Investment company OCO Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Athene Holding, sells PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ocwen Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OCO Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, OCO Capital Partners, L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: ATH,
  • Reduced Positions: COOP,
  • Sold Out: PMT, OCN,

For the details of OCO Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oco+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OCO Capital Partners, L.P.
  1. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 2,345,000 shares, 49.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.14%
  2. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,050,000 shares, 33.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
  3. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 300,000 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $15.85 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.7.

Sold Out: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $17.86.



