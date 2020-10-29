KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd Buys MOGU Inc, Xunlei, Pinterest Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Adobe Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys MOGU Inc, Xunlei, Pinterest Inc, Upwork Inc, Roku Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Adobe Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, Facebook Inc, GSX Techedu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd owns 29 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MOGU, XNET, PINS, UPWK, ROKU, FVRR, LVGO, MLCO, TCOM,

MOGU, XNET, PINS, UPWK, ROKU, FVRR, LVGO, MLCO, TCOM, Added Positions: BYND, VIPS, PDD,

BYND, VIPS, PDD, Reduced Positions: BILI, ADBE, QFIN, SE, LIVN, DAO, BZUN, YUMC, MSFT, EL, EDU, TAL, YY,

BILI, ADBE, QFIN, SE, LIVN, DAO, BZUN, YUMC, MSFT, EL, EDU, TAL, YY, Sold Out: FB, GSX, BYD, BABA, JD, ZLAB, SHOP, FTCH, JOBS, JMIA, MOMO, HUYA, DOYU,

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 495,600 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 661,200 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 89,770 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.52% Sea Ltd (SE) - 243,700 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 204,700 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in MOGU Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $5.92, with an estimated average price of $2.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,225,300 shares as of .

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Xunlei Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.21 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 370,100 shares as of .

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of .

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $19.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of .

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $160.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of .

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of .

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $18.19 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $25.07.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.3 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $80.26.