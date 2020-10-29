Taubman Places 'Community First' this Holiday Season to Recognize and Thank Customers and Employees, While Helping Those in Need











Taubman malls closing on Thanksgiving to enable mall and tenant employees to celebrate the holiday with family and friends (exception: International Market Place, Honolulu).

















A $150,000 grant awarded to [url="]%3Cb%3EFeeding+America%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]® to help the organization achieve its mission to combat food insecurity. With this donation, the company will provide at least 1.5 million meals to those in need, mainly through local food banks in the 15 communities that are home to a Taubman mall. Each dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks.

















Donations of up to $1,000 made to charities on behalf of mall and tenant employees who have incredible personal stories or a passion for giving back. The selected employees will be featured in Community Spotlights on each mall’s social channels.

















Gift card giveaways and pay-it-forward promotions to surprise and delight customers who #BuyNearby at Taubman malls.

















#ShopYourWay that enables the varying shopping habits of customers by providing newly expanded holiday hours, curbside pickup and virtual queueing, powered by WaitWhile, at participating retailers.

















Connecting candidates to retail jobs. Taubman has launched [url="]%3Cb%3EWorkRetail%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], an easy-to-use, patented job-matching technology that pairs workers to jobs with Taubman’s retail tenants with the goal of putting thousands of job seekers to work. More information can be found at [url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.workretail.co%3C%2Fb%3E[/url].











Removing the snowfall and high-touch, interactive elements from the Santa set







Monitoring the temperature of employees and contractors prior to their shift. Asking individuals to leave if temperatures are 100.4 or above







Requiring mask usage where it is not already required by state or local mandate







Using signage and decals to help customers effectively practice social distancing







Cleaning and disinfecting malls during the day, and after-hours, with a sharp focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces.







Using a stronger disinfectant when available







Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations







Providing wipes for strollers as supplies last







Closing play areas out of an abundance of caution, and to protect our smallest customers







Turning off drinking fountains







Removing or resetting furniture to respect social distancing







Removing trays from our food courts to reduce the number of high-touch surfaces







Temporarily pausing valet in most markets







Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) has made its holiday list, and has checked it twice, ensuring it is focused on gratitude for customers and employees, and help for communities in need this season.Taubman has launched- a new campaign designed to show appreciation for loyal customers that, as well as the 2,000 or more retail workers employed per mall that help to power the local economies all year round. The campaign elements include:The newly reimagined Santa’s Flight Academy will allow guests young and old to enjoy a properly socially-distanced visit with Santa at 12 locations this year thanks to Taubman’s longtime partner in delivering magical experiences [url="]%3Cb%3ECherry+Hill+Programs%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]. To take a photo with Santa, ais required and can be obtained on the participating mall’s website. Per Cherry Hill Programs,Santa will wear a mask at all times, including during photos, regardless of mandate.From Santa’s arrival celebrations and holiday markets to light shows and special promotions, each Taubman shopping mall has a variety of events and experiences designed to make the season memorable. Simply visit a mall’s website for more information.The health and safety of our customers is our first priority. We continue to follow local, state and federal laws and mandates, and CDC guidelines, as it relates to the global pandemic and ask our tenants to do the same. Efforts include:For more information on Taubman’s holiday programs, visit our mall websites.Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. [url="]%3Ci%3Ewww.taubman.com%3C%2Fi%3E[/url].

