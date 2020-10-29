  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AAON, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call

October 29, 2020 | About: AAON -4.28%

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. ( AAON). A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation by management. The entire call should last about 45 minutes.

The call will cover:

  • Third Quarter Performance for the period ended 9/30/2020
  • Recent Events
  • Future Outlook

Date of Call: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 4:15 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Participant Call in:
U.S. Toll Free: 1-833-634-8218
Pass Code: 1233199

Rebroadcast (available through November 12, 2020):
U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056
Rebroadcast Pass Code: 1233199

AAON looks forward to your attendance on the conference call.

About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information
Jerry R. Levine
Phone: (914) 244-0292
Fax: (914) 244-0295
Email: [email protected]

