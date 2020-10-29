Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Ad Earlier Than Ever, Hundreds of Deals Available Today

Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is here, and although it’s not the first time this year we’ve made our Black Friday deals available, the holiday savings are just getting started. This year’s ad is packed with thousands of deals on the season’s hottest tech, including TVs, headphones, laptops, video games and more —and hundreds of them are available right now.

Save $150 on a Lenovo Core i3 laptop (sale price: $299)







Save $250 on a Lenovo Yoga Core i5 laptop (sale price: $549)







Save $200 on an Asus gaming laptop (sale price: $799)







Save $220 on a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV (sale price: $529)







Save $250 on a Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart TV (sale price: $249)







Save $70 on an Insignia 32-inch Smart Fire TV Edition HD TV (sale price: $99)







$999 for a Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105MM, plus a free 12-inch tabletop ring light







Save $300 on a KitchenAid Pro5 Plus Series stand mixer in Ink Blue (sale price: $199)







Save $150 on Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum (sale price: $399)







Save up to $750 on Samsung GS20 5G family of mobile phones







Save $100 on a Bose QC35 headphones (sale price: $199)







Save 50% on GreatCall devices, including the Jitterbug Smart2 and the Lively Flip smartphone

















Nov. 5-8: The Wish List Sale







Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale







Nov. 12-14: Our Coolest Deals Sale







Nov. 16-17: My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale – Thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad available early, for My Best Buy Members only.







Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now! – Nearly all Black Friday deals become available.

















Thanksgiving, Nov. 26: Closed







Black Friday, Nov. 27: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time







Saturday, Nov 28: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time







Sunday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time

















Customers and employees are required to wear face coverings. We will supply a face covering if you don’t have one.







Each store will have a dedicated customer experience host at the front of the store to help direct customers, answers questions and manage any lines.







We will continue to limit the number of customers allowed in stores at a time throughout the holiday season. Each store will follow all local guidelines and we will allow a limited maximum capacity to allow for the CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines.







Stickers will be placed on the floor of stores, as well as outside, to indicate social distancing guidelines, and customers who need help from employees will remain in a digital queue while they wait.

















Contactless curbside pickupis now available, and is a safe, convenient, and easy way to get your tech this holiday — and ready within an hour. Place your order online and select the “Curbside Pickup” option and your nearest store. Park in the designated “Curbside Pickup” area, let us know you’ve arrived, and our team will deliver your order directly to your vehicle while maintaining proper social distancing and safety protocols.







Store pickupisanother fast, secure and convenient option for those who shop online and want to pick up at a nearby Best Buy store. Orders placed with store pickup are also ready within an hour.







We’ve expanded our same-day delivery options, and now almost all Best Buy stores offer [url="]same-day+delivery[/url] on thousands of products, delivered by 9 p.m. local time for shoppers who order by 1 p.m. local time.







Customers across the country can get free [url="]next-day+delivery[/url] on thousands of items.







Shoppers can pick up their order at more than 16,000 alternate locations, including UPS and CVS stores. More than 80% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of at least one of these locations.







Throughout the entire holiday season, we also have thousands of sales employees available to help with your online shopping needs through our digital voice or chat options.







Some of our biggest savings from the ad are available now on [url="]BestBuy.com[/url] and in stores, through Nov. 1. And we’re giving you more ways than ever, including contactless curbside pickup and same-day delivery, to safely get your order.To make sure you get the tech you really want this holiday, start shopping early. Black Friday deals available now include:As we’ve said, Black Friday isn’t just one day this year — it’s months long. Shoppers will have even more opportunities to score deals straight from the Black Friday ad before the end of November. In fact, starting today, customers can score select deals from the ad every single day. To see which deals are available today, visit [url="]BestBuy.com[/url].Shoppers should especially mark their calendars for the dates below, when we’ll have many of our Black Friday deals available:All Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. But don’t worry, we will have thousands of deals available on BestBuy.com that day, as well as in stores and online throughout the week and weekend.Our store hours for Black Friday weekendare:We have also extended our regular store hours going forward, so our doors are now open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.As has been the case throughout the pandemic, and especially true this holiday season, nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees.To make sure everyone can safely shop in our stores this holiday season, we have taken the following steps:To help customers find all the ways they can shop safely this year, we’ve created an easy [url="]guide[/url] with more information on how to shop, pick up your order, get delivery and repair services and more. For more information on how our customers can shop safely this season, visit [url="]BestBuy.com%2FShopConfidently[/url].Store hours subject to local jurisdiction regulation. Local store pages on BestBuy.com will have the most up to date store hours.

