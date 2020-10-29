  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nephros Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

October 29, 2020 | About: NEPH -2.16%

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. ( NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 PM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-844-808-7106. International callers may use 1-412-317-5285. Please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until November 12, 2020 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 10144285. An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros investor relations page at https://investors.nephros.com/events/.

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria – including Legionella and other pathogens – and viruses from water, providing an important aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines.

Nephros pathogen detection systems, including the PluraPath™, SequaPath™, and DialyPath™ systems, provide data on water­borne biological content to medical and water quality professionals. Our products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology to deliver actionable water pathogen information in real time.

Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 863-6519
[email protected]
www.pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:
Bill Douglass
Gotham Communications, LLC
(646) 504-0890
[email protected]
www.gothamcomm.com

Company Contact:
Andy Astor, President and CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
[email protected]
www.nephros.com

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)