Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

October 29, 2020 | About: EYPT -4.2%

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, will report results for its third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 AM ET on the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-7507 from the U.S. and Canada or (631) 813-4828 from international locations. The conference ID is 1452724. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU®, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ®, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert® technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential six-month sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin or Joe Rayne
212-600-1902
[email protected]

Media:
Thomas Gibson
201-476-0322
[email protected]

