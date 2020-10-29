Castle Biosciences to Present Data at the American Society of Dermatopathology (ASDP) 57th Virtual Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that the company will deliver two poster presentations at The American Society of Dermatopathology (ASDP) 57Virtual Annual Meeting, to be held on Nov. 5 – 11, 2020.592Oral & Poster Abstract Defense 2Federico Monzon, M.D.Tuesday, November 10, 202011:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Central time296Oral & Poster Abstract Defense 1Sarah Estrada, M.D., FCAPMonday, November 9, 202011:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Central timeDecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also been validated in two prospective multicenter studies that included more than 3,000 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through June 30, 2020, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 59,900 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.More information about the test and disease can be found at [url="]www.SkinMelanoma.com[/url].In the U.S., approximately 2 million skin biopsies of pigmented or melanocytic lesions are performed annually, which Castle estimates leads to the diagnosis of 130,000 invasive melanoma cases and more than 96,000 in situ melanoma cases. These biopsies are typically pigmented lesions for which the healthcare provider suspects melanoma. The majority of these biopsies receive a definitive diagnosis by the dermatopathologist using traditional microscopic analyses. However, approximately 300,000 of these biopsies are considered difficult-to-diagnose using this traditional method and require additional testing to clarify the likelihood that this lesion is benign or malignant. And though there are several options for further testing, Castle believes there is a need for improvements in objective tests to resolve this diagnostic dilemma.Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CM; [url="]www.SkinMelanoma.com[/url]), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC, [url="]www.MySCCSkinCancer.com[/url]) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UM; [url="]www.MyUvealMelanoma.com[/url]). Castle also has products in development for other underserved cancers, the most advanced of which is focused on patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit [url="]www.CastleBiosciences.com[/url].DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CM, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMand are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005266/en/