  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

October 29, 2020 | About: OPGN -2.23%

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. ( OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will provide a business update and report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.

Conference Call Details
U.S. Dial-in Number: +1 (877) 705 6003
International Dial-in Number:+1 (201) 493 6725
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142176
Conference ID:13712431
Replay Details
U.S. Dial-in Number:+1 (844) 512 2921
International Dial-in Number:+1 (412) 317 6671
Replay PIN:13712431

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through November 25, 2020. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with its subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
[email protected]

OpGen Press Contact:
Matthew Bretzius
FischTank Marketing and PR
[email protected]

OpGen Investor Contact:
Megan Paul
Edison Group
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA3NDk3MyMzNzk3MTIxIzIwMTc2MjY=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)