BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:BSIG -3.27%


BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005632/en/

BrightSphere’s earnings presentation is available at:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.bsig.com[/url]



The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in
Toll Free Dial-in Number:



(844) 445-4807

International Dial-in Number:



(647) 253-8636

Conference ID:



9674856



Visit [url="]ir.bsig.com[/url] for the webcast link(register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).



A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.bsig.com[/url] or by:

Dial-in Replay
Toll Free Dial-in Number:



(800) 585-8367

International Dial-in Number:



(416) 621-4642

Conference ID:



9674856



About BrightSphere



BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $140 billion1 of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Through its five1 world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at [url="]www.bsig.com[/url]. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.



___________________________


1 In July 2020, BrightSphere completed sale of Copper Rock and announced divestiture of Barrow Hanley expected to close in Q4’20. These figures give effect to these divestitures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005632/en/


