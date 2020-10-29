BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:





Dial-in Toll Free Dial-in Number:



(844) 445-4807



International Dial-in Number:



(647) 253-8636



Conference ID:



9674856





Dial-in Replay Toll Free Dial-in Number:



(800) 585-8367



International Dial-in Number:



(416) 621-4642



Conference ID:



9674856





(register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.bsig.com[/url] or by:BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $140 billionof assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Through its fiveworld-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at [url="]www.bsig.com[/url]. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.___________________________In July 2020, BrightSphere completed sale of Copper Rock and announced divestiture of Barrow Hanley expected to close in Q4’20. These figures give effect to these divestitures.

