  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

BJ's Wholesale Club Expands Buy Online, Pick Up In-Club Service to Include Fresh and Frozen Items

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:BJ +0.18%


[url="]BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club[/url] (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced the expansion of its [url="]buy+online%2C+pick+up+in-club+service[/url] to include fresh and frozen grocery items. BJ’s members can now order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for curbside pickup or pick up in-club at any one of the company’s 219 locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005260/en/

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced the expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items on Oct. 29, 2020. BJ’s members can now order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for curbside pickup or pick up in-club at any one of the company’s 219 locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced the expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items on Oct. 29, 2020. BJ’s members can now order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for curbside pickup or pick up in-club at any one of the company’s 219 locations. (Photo: Business Wire)



“We’re committed to helping our members save time and money on essentials, which is why we’re offering more convenient ways to help them get exactly what they need,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. “With the expansion of our buy online, pick up in-club service, BJ’s members can do their weekly grocery shopping – and check off anything else on their list – in an easy, one-stop shop.”



Members can shop from a wide variety of fresh and frozen items in addition to thousands of general merchandise products, grocery items and sundries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for pick up in-club. Plus, BJ’s buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup services are free for members.



This expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service is another example of how BJ’s has made significant progress rolling out new digital services this year. In August, the company announced the launch of contactless, curbside pickup at all BJ’s locations to help its members shop their way.



In recent years, the company has also launched an [url="]improved+website[/url], [url="]mobile+app[/url], [url="]digital+coupons[/url], [url="]buy+online%2C+pick-up+in+club[/url], [url="]same-day+delivery[/url] and more.



Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting [url="]BJs.com[/url].



About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.



Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005260/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)