The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:KHC -4.76%


The Board of Directors of The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 27, 2020.



ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY



We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting [url="]www.kraftheinzcompany.com[/url] or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

