The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

The Board of Directors of The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 27, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005095/en/