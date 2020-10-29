Insulet Recognized as Global Impact Corporate Hero and Manufacturer of the Year

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in [url="]tubeless+insulin+pump[/url] technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced it is being honored by two Massachusetts agencies for the Company’s contributions relating to COVID-19 and its sustainable manufacturing practices.

Massachusetts State Senator Jamie Eldridge presents Manufacturer of the Year award to Chuck Alpuche, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Insulet Corporation. (Photo: Business Wire)

MassEcon, the state’s private sector partner in promoting business growth in Massachusetts, has named Insulet one of 10 recipients of the 2020 Corporate Heroes award for its outstanding efforts in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second year in a row that MassEcon has recognized Insulet for its economic impact and contributions.Insulet was selected from more than 30 nominations and named a Global Corporate Hero for its actions to mitigate risks associated with the pandemic, including donating thousands of disposable surgical face masks, gloves, lab coats, shoe coverings, and coveralls to healthcare workers and first responders. In addition, the Company implemented a virtual product training program for new customers of its Omnipod System. MassEcon also recognized the Company’s expanded financial assistance program for current customers in the U.S. and Canada who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.“We are honored to be recognized as a Global Corporate Hero for our response to the pandemic,” said Chuck Alpuche, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to be guided by our three key operating principles during these uncertain times – to protect the safety and health of our employees, to protect the communities in which we live and work, and to maintain business continuity for all of our customers who depend on our products to manage their diabetes.”Alpuche will accept this honor on behalf of Insulet during a virtual ceremony on November 24.Insulet has also been named as Manufacturer of the Year by the Massachusetts Manufacturing Caucus. State Senator Jamie Eldridge, who represents the Middlesex and Worcester District, selected Insulet for this honor as part of the Commonwealth’s 5Annual Manufacturers Awards “Re-imagined.”Senator Eldridge selected Insulet for its commitment to supply chain redundancy and risk mitigation to ensure its customers have access to their Omnipod System supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Insulet’s Acton-based manufacturing facility was also recognized for its recent installation of approximately 2,800 solar panels at the 58,000-square-foot facility. Senator Eldridge presented the award to Alpuche on October 26.“We are proud of our global team’s resilience and dedication during these last several months. Our employees are incredibly passionate about our work and never lose focus of our mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes,” said Mr. Alpuche. “It’s our employees around the world who make this award possible and we’re thankful for their contributions to ensure we provide uninterrupted service to our customers.”Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.insulet.com[/url] and [url="]www.omnipod.com[/url].This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2020 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.© 2020 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved.

