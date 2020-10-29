  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
FibroGen to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

October 29, 2020 | About: FGEN -1.94%

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the FibroGen website at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial-In Information
Live (U.S./Canada): (877) 658-9081
Live (International): (602) 563-8732
Confirmation number: 5994243

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), and use passcode 5994243.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines to treat unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contacts:
FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Investor Relations
+1.415.978.1434
[email protected]

Media:
Jennifer Harrington
+1.610.574.9196
[email protected]

