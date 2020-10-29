  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GAN Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 16, 2020

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:GAN -5.41%


GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, November 16, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM EST that same day.



Conference Call Details



Date/Time:



Monday, November 16, 2020, at 4:30 PM EST



Webcast:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcast-eqs.com%2Fganlimited20201116%2Fen[/url]



U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:



(877) 407-0989



International Dial In:



(201) 389-0921



To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the, “Results and Presentations” page of the Company’s website ([url="]http%3A%2F%2Fgan.com%2Finvestors%2Fresults-and-presentations[/url]) after issuance of the earnings release.



Market Information Updates



In lieu of the monthly New Jersey and Pennsylvania gaming market press releases the Company has issued over the past several months, GAN will continue to provide these key market information updates as published by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board each month on its website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fgan.com%2Fmarket-data[/url]. The Company expects to include similar information for key markets that regulate and bring real money gambling online.



About GAN Limited



GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005378/en/


