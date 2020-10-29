SolarWinds Invites IT Pros to Ninth Annual THWACKcamp Virtual IT Knowledge Fest

[url="]SolarWinds[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its ninth edition of [url="]THWACKcamp[/url]™, scheduled for November 12 – 13, 2020. Hosted on [url="]THWACK[/url]®, the SolarWinds online user community of more than 150,000 registered members, THWACKcamp is a free, two-day virtual IT learning event featuring keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning lounges, expert product training, customer success stories, giveaways, and more.
Every year, THWACKcamp brings together thousands of IT professionals from all disciplines, along with technology executives, industry leaders, product experts, and SolarWinds customers for a digital event to discuss the latest trends and challenges in IT. The past year especially has posed new and unique challenges for IT teams, requiring IT pros to take on new responsibilities and skills. In 2020, many IT conferences were forced to move to virtual formats for the first time, though THWACKcamp is nearing a decade of providing virtual conference opportunities to IT pros who don’t always have the luxury of traveling to such events.
The [url="]IT+Pro+Day+2020+survey%3A+You+Were+Built+for+This[/url] polled the global THWACK user community, revealing the implications of COVID-19 accelerated IT pros’ ongoing efforts to upskill in critical competencies, such as systems management, network management, and security policy and compliance. Over a quarter (26%) of IT pros said it was necessary to learn new skills to support their organizations’ transitions to a remote workforce. In the year ahead, IT organizations must undergo technology, process, and team transformations to accommodate the new requirements associated with supporting extended remote-work scenarios post-pandemic.
“IT has been the main driver of business success and resiliency during the global pandemic. THWACKcamp has always been a place for IT pros to learn new skills and connect with their peers, empowering them with the knowledge to tackle the latest challenges facing IT and meet bigger organizational goals,” said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. “At SolarWinds, we understand IT pros need the tools, resources, training, and budget to reach their highest potential and do their jobs effectively. It’s why we continue to make meaningful investments in providing IT pros with what they need to be successful, whether it’s through the training and resources of our THWACK online user community or our comprehensive offering of easy-to-use, affordable IT operations management solutions.”
This year’s event features industry expertise from SolarWinds executives, Head Geeks™, product managers, and a collection of industry leaders, covering the full IT operations management spectrum. Participants can select topics from network monitoring and management, to database, infrastructure, and application monitoring, and from budgeting, security compliance, and governance, to cloud and DevOps, IT service management, and more.
THWACKcamp Schedule
Day 1 – Thursday, November 12
Keynote – [url="]Finding+Zen+--+How+IT+Ops+and+IT+Security+Can+Work+Together[/url] (9 – 10 a.m. CT): Presented by Timothy Brown, vice president of Security, SolarWinds.
Industry Experts Panels and SolarWinds How-To Sessions:
[url="]Optimize+All+the+Things[/url] (10 – 11:30 a.m. CT): Presented by SolarWinds Head Geeks and executives; Anzunna Anyanwu, director of IT, Aronson LLC; and Marc Netterfield, cloud monitoring engineer, Cardinal Health®. These sessions will focus on how IT pros can optimize their environments, whether it’s using every last cycle of an aging CPU, eliminating repetitive work through improved automation, or leveraging new features in software teams already own.
[url="]Some+Assembly+Required%3A+Making+Your+IT+Tools+Work+Together[/url] (11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT): Presented by SolarWinds Head Geeks and executives; Ben Keen, senior systems administrator, large retail company; and Casey Gum, owner/full-stack web developer consultant, nDriven. These sessions will explore ways to get completely different tools to play nicely together and highlight techniques to help IT pros get their job done.
[url="]Control+Growth+or+IT+Controls+You[/url](1:30 – 2:40 p.m. CT): Sessions led by SolarWinds Head Geeks and executives focused on systems experiencing the most growth, from databases to applications, and offering perspectives on how to address them.
Day 2 – Friday, November 13
Keynote – [url="]CIO+2020+Hot+Take%3A+The+Year+of+the+IT+Pro[/url] (9 – 10 a.m. CT): CIO roundtable discussion featuring executives from SolarWinds including CIO Chris Day and Head Geek™ Patrick Hubbard, along with Rodrigo Gonzalez, CIO, Softtek; Elizabeth Sampson, senior vice president of technology – Distributed Generation, Brookfield Renewable Partners®; Chris Shigley, CIO, Mannington Mills; and Michelle Wu, CIO APAC, Ingram Micro. The roundtable discussion will feature a diverse set of CIOs speaking to IT pros about their perspectives on their teams’ 2020 efforts, and how empowered IT is in allowing executives and IT pros alike to accelerate projects and reshape the relationship between IT and the broader business.
Industry Experts Panels and SolarWinds How-To Sessions:
[url="]Monitoring+is+for+Everyone[/url] (10 – 11:40 a.m. CT): Presented by SolarWinds Head Geeks and executives, and Dr. Jim Metzler, vice president, Metzler & Associates. Sessions will explore different approaches to explaining both the value of and the techniques behind monitoring; as well as the various ways information might be presented to different people across organizations.
[url="]Your+Career%2C+Your+Responsibility%2C+Your+Opportunity[/url] (12 – 1 p.m. CT): Presented by SolarWinds Head Geeks and Keith Townsend, principal, CTO Advisor. Sessions will discuss skills to help IT pros uplevel their careers and strategies for avoiding IT burnout.
[url="]A+Disciplined+Approach+to+IT[/url] (1 – 2:40 p.m. CT): Presented by SolarWinds executives and Head Geeks, along with Peter Anderson, CTO, Computer Systems Center, Incorporated, and Holger Mundt, CEO and owner, I. Tresor GmbH & Co. KG. Sessions will discuss what “discipline” within IT truly looks like, from reducing vulnerability and improving compliance, to detecting threats and tuning dashboards.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our [url="]THWACK[/url] community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at [url="]www.solarwinds.com[/url].
The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.
© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.
