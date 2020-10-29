Ares Management Corporation Highlights Third Quarter and Year-to-Date U.S. Direct Lending Commitments

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $2.0 billion in commitments across 31 transactions during the third quarter and approximately $6.4 billion in commitments across 95 transactions in the year-to-date period.

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the third quarter.

American Technologies, Inc. / TSG Consumer Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent and sole lender for a senior secured credit facility to support TSG Consumer Partners’ investment in American Technologies, Inc. (ATI). ATI is a large disaster recovery firm that provides a wide range of restoration, remediation and reconstruction services across a spectrum of industries and end markets.

EP Wealth Advisors / Berkshire Partners

Ares served as sole lead arranger and administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Berkshire Partners’ investment in EP Wealth Advisors. EP Wealth is a leading registered investment advisor with a full suite of wealth management services including financial planning, investment management, tax planning, and real estate consulting to high net worth families in the U.S.

EverCommerce / Silver Lake Partners

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint book runner for a senior secured credit facility to support Silver Lake’s growth plans for EverCommerce. EverCommerce is a leading service platform that offers businesses a wide range of services and solutions through an integrated software platform including business management tools, payment processing, customer communication and marketing services.

Heelstone Energy

Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Heelstone’s growth plans. Heelstone is a leading utility-scale solar developer with experience in development, construction, operation and finance.

Majesco / Thoma Bravo

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint book runner for a senior secured credit facility to support Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of Majesco. Majesco is a leading provider of mission critical software solutions for the property & casualty and life and annuities insurance segments, offering core applications and solutions relating to policy administration, billing and invoicing and claims management.

Safe Home Security

Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Safe Home Security’s growth plans. Safe Home Security is a leading provider of electronic security services and personal emergency response services.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had approximately $179 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020 with more than 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

