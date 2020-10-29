Novocure Announces Strategic Alliance with NYU Grossman School of Medicine for Preclinical and Clinical Research

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has entered into a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s Tumor Treating Fields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.“It is our goal to establish NYU as a center for Tumor Treating Fields research and development based on the academic interests of the Department of Radiation Oncology and its collaborators,” said Dr. Erik Sulman, co-director of the Brain and Spine Tumor Center at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center. “This partnership will help bring us closer to our goal through the development of preclinical and clinical shared platforms, and facilitate rapid clinical trial development.”Research to be conducted is designed to further the understanding of the interaction between Tumor Treating Fields and radiation therapy, to study Tumor Treating Fields in combination with various pharmacological agents, and to identify new indications for use. This translational research is intended to deepen the understanding of Tumor Treating Fields’ effects on cancer and to fuel development of new treatment strategies.“We are excited to partner with a leading U.S. academic institution and look forward to working with NYU’s top researchers,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “We believe that collaborations with leading academic research centers signify growing interest in Tumor Treating Fields across the scientific community and advance our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancers.”Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields therapy uses electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and gastric cancer.Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit [url="]www.novocure.com[/url] or follow us at [url="]www.twitter.com%2Fnovocure[/url].

